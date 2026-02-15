61°
Latest Weather Blog
Couple says, 'I do,' during the Spanish Town Parade
BATON ROUGE - The Spanish Town Parade rolled through downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday, February 14.
The parade drew tens of thousands of people, all dressed in pink. Some people, like Victoria Hanks, told WBRZ the parade is much deeper than just catching beads.
"Everybody has fun and lets loose. It's a good portion of people who want to be together and have fun," said Hanks.
But for Greg and Rochelle Spence, the parade, on Valentine's day, served as their wedding venue.
Trending News
"Last year was my first year riding, and I fell in love with the float," said Rochelle.
She was so in love that when Greg proposed to her, she wanted to get married on the "Krewe of Happy Hour" float in the Spanish Town Parade.
It's a Krewe that Greg has been a part of for years.
"So, here we are," said Greg.
Forty feet in the air, the couple said, 'I do,' in front of the judges. The entire float this year was dedicated to the Spences.
"We wanted hearts and valentines and sweets and love," said Rochelle.
Loved ones came from all over the country to celebrate with the happy couple.
"As far away as Detroit, South Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma, we all come in for Spanish Town every year," said Greg.
Attending Spanish Town is a tradition for the Spences. But this year, it's a parade, and Valentine's Day they'll never forget.
"This is the biggest thing. We're surrounded by our friends, family, and the community. This is just amazing," said Rochelle.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 Make a Difference: The Steam Expo
-
City of St. George formally launches Chamber of Commerce
-
U.S. Senate candidates open 13-week sprint to show off credentials to Louisiana...
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-12 westbound by Albany shut down as officials work...
-
Krewe of Southdowns rolled through Baton Rouge on Friday night
Sports Video
-
LSU and Southern Baseball start their season on the diamond
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...
-
Madison Prep girl's basketball takes down Parkview Baptist in regular season finale
-
LSU baseball ready for season opener Friday
-
Drew Brees set to ride in Krewe of Bacchus following induction into...