Couple says, 'I do,' during the Spanish Town Parade

BATON ROUGE - The Spanish Town Parade rolled through downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday, February 14.

The parade drew tens of thousands of people, all dressed in pink. Some people, like Victoria Hanks, told WBRZ the parade is much deeper than just catching beads.

"Everybody has fun and lets loose. It's a good portion of people who want to be together and have fun," said Hanks.

But for Greg and Rochelle Spence, the parade, on Valentine's day, served as their wedding venue.