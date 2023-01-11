Councilman Jeff Ard planning run for Livingston Parish president

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Councilman Jeff Ard says he intends to run for parish president in the upcoming election later this year.

Ard, brother of Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, has served as District 1 councilman for the past eight years. He made the announcement via a statement Wednesday.

“The growth in Livingston Parish is our biggest asset as well as our biggest challenge,” Ard wrote. “As our parish grows, this will continue to put a strain on our infrastructure, education system, law enforcement and just about every other area in our parish. That is why it is imperative we have a Parish President with the vision and fortitude to lead Livingston Parish in making decisions where everyone benefits.”

The news comes as current Parish President Layton Ricks says he is bowing out of office when his third term officially ends in January 2024.