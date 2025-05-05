77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coroner identifies one of two people killed in Hollywood Street fire started by unattended cooking

2 hours 38 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, May 05 2025 May 5, 2025 May 05, 2025 9:41 AM May 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office identified one of two people killed in a Hollywood Street house fire over the weekend as a 39-year-old man. 

The coroner said that Vinnie Thomassie Jr. was killed in the Sunday house fire. The second dead man's identity will be released once next of kin are notified, officials said.

According to fire officials, the house fire was caused by unattended cooking.

Firefighters arrived and put the fire out within 24 minutes. Officials said that three people inside the home were able to get out, but firefighters were unable to rescue the two remaining men, including Thomassie. 

One of the people who escaped told firefighters that he had walked away while cooking and came back to a fire. 

The house is a total loss, but firefighters were able to protect other nearby structures, including a church. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days