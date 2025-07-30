94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coroner identifies man killed in June hit-and-run along Anselmo Lane; BRPD still looking for suspect

2 hours 38 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, July 30 2025 Jul 30, 2025 July 30, 2025 10:16 AM July 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner said that a 30-year-old man was killed in a June hit-and-run on Anselmo Lane. 

Jan Manov was struck and killed June 8 around 9:30 p.m. when a car was driving west on Anselmo Lane towards Essen Lane. 

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are still looking for the driver of the car, who was seen removing his bumper and fleeing Eastbound on Anselmo Lane towards Bluebonnet Boulevard.

Trending News

Detectives said the vehicle is a silver or grey sedan with front-end damage.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days