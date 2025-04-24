81°
Coroner identifies man killed in fiery interstate crash near Satsuma
SATSUMA — The Livingston Parish Coroner's Office on Thursday identified a man killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 12 near Satsuma over the weekend.
The coroner said 23-year-old Roy Craft was killed after the crash on I-12 eastbound. The crash caused a fire to erupt.
WBRZ has reached out to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office for more information about what caused the crash.
