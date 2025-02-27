20-year-old Southern student dies after incident at BREC park early Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old Southern University student that happened overnight at a BREC Park.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were called to a local hospital when a group of people brought an unresponsive man there overnight. The man was later identified as 20-year-old Caleb Wilson. Sources said that Wilson was involved with Omega Psi Phi fraternity at Southern.

Police said the investigation began at North Sherwood Forest Community Park, but what happened there was not clear.

Southern University issued a statement following Wilson's death. They said Wilson was a junior from New Orleans majoring in mechanical engineering, and was a trumpet player in the Human Jukebox. The university extended its condolences to Wilson's loved ones.

Counseling services were available for students if needed. You can find more information here.

The circumstances of his death were not immediately clear. WBRZ is asking law enforcement for more information as the investigation continues.