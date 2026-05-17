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Coroner identifies 2 people found dead in motel room; bodies may have been there for days
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in a motel room at Airline Highway Thursday night, police say.
The two were found shortly before 8 p.m. tonight in a room at Fountain Motel at 9201 Airline Highway. No one entered the room in two days, leading someone to open the door and find the people dead in their room.
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Friday morning, the coroner identified the two as Haley Hebert and Dan Parker. Their ages and causes of death were not immediately known and were pending toxicology reports.
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