Coroner confirms identity of woman killed outside OLOL Hospital Wednesday afternoon; suspect in custody
BATON ROUGE - The coroner has identified the victim of a shooting outside OLOL Hospital as 58-year-old Patricia Jackson.
Jackson was shot and killed outside Our Lady of the Lake Hospital shortly before 4 p.m.. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody Wednesday night, but their identity has not yet been released.
Police said the shooting was domestic and targeted.
This is a developing story.
