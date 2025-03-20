Coroner confirms identity of woman killed outside OLOL Hospital Wednesday afternoon; suspect in custody

52°
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The coroner has identified the victim of a shooting outside OLOL Hospital as 58-year-old Patricia Jackson. 

Jackson was shot and killed outside Our Lady of the Lake Hospital shortly before 4 p.m.. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody Wednesday night, but their identity has not yet been released.

Police said the shooting was domestic and targeted. 

This is a developing story. 

