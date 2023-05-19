82°
28-year-old shot, killed in parking garage just off LSU campus late Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - A person was shot multiple times in a parking garage late Thursday night just steps away from LSU campus.
Emergency texts were sent out to students and said to avoid the area of Highland and Aster shortly after midnight. Half an hour later, another text was sent out saying that police were still on the scene, but there was no apparent threat to campus.
Officials confirmed later Friday morning that the coroner's office was called to the scene. The victim was later identified by police as Davanta Matthews, 28.
Police said a motive and a suspect were yet unclear as of Friday morning.
This is a developing story.
