Latest Weather Blog
Coroner: 3-year-old accidentally shot, killed himself
BATON ROUGE - Officials say a 3-year-old killed over the weekend accidentally shot himself.
Baton Rouge Police responded to the house at at 1915 Birch Street, near I-110, before noon Saturday. There they found 3-year-old Amir Antoine with a gunshot wound to the head.
Amir was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.
On Tuesday, the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said the autopsy suggests the child accidentally shot himself.
WBRZ reported Monday that this was the second deadly accidental shooting at that same address since 2016. Four years ago, 17-year-old Ahmad Antoine was charged with negligent homicide after investigators determined he accidentally fired a shotgun and killed another teen.
Records show Antoine still lives at that address, though it's unclear if he has any involvement in the latest shooting.
