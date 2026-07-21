89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Convicted sex offender wanted in Baton Rouge after alleged sexual battery on girl in 2024

3 hours 26 minutes 10 seconds ago Tuesday, July 21 2026 Jul 21, 2026 July 21, 2026 11:24 AM July 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A convicted sex offender from Rapides Parish is now wanted by Baton Rouge Police on sexual battery charges after he allegedly abused a girl in 2024.

David Coburn, 51, is accused of touching the girl under her shorts while the two were inside a van along Perkins Road in March 2024. According to an arrest warrant, Coburn asked the girl to stand up and only stopped when his wife returned to the van.

Coburn's phone, police say, had photos of him kissing the girl on the lips. 

According to Louisiana's sex offender registry, Coburn is a Tier 3 sexual offender who was convicted of sexual battery in 2009, as well as child pornography charges in 2010. He was released from jail in 2019.

Trending News

The sex offender registry shows that Coburn's status was last verified on May 6, 2026. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days