Convicted sex offender from Zachary arrested, booked with possession of child porn

2 hours 10 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, August 07 2023 Aug 7, 2023 August 07, 2023 3:23 PM August 07, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ZACHARY - A convicted sex offender who was on probation was arrested on Monday for possession of child pornography. 

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies got a tip from Snapchat to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that 34-year-old Marcus Williams had downloaded two videos containing pornography of a child. 

Deputies were granted a search warrant and arrested Williams, who is on probation for a 2019 arrest for obscenity and indecent behavior with a juvenile. 

In 2014, Williams was convicted for indecent behavior with a juvenile and had to register on a sex offender. Williams listed address is 5710 Ave. X in Zachary. 

