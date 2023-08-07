Convicted sex offender from Zachary arrested, booked with possession of child porn

ZACHARY - A convicted sex offender who was on probation was arrested on Monday for possession of child pornography.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies got a tip from Snapchat to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that 34-year-old Marcus Williams had downloaded two videos containing pornography of a child.

Deputies were granted a search warrant and arrested Williams, who is on probation for a 2019 arrest for obscenity and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

In 2014, Williams was convicted for indecent behavior with a juvenile and had to register on a sex offender. Williams listed address is 5710 Ave. X in Zachary.