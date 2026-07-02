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Convicted Ponchatoula sex offender arrested for illegally using social media, AG's Office says

4 hours 53 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, July 02 2026 Jul 2, 2026 July 02, 2026 1:44 PM July 02, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA — A Ponchatoula man with prior sex crime convictions was arrested for illegally using social media platforms, the Attorney General's Office said. 

Louisiana Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Danny Roberto Galindo, 52, on Tuesday after allegedly finding him active on multiple social media platforms as a registered sex offender.

According to investigators, Galindo failed to make legally required notifications while using those platforms. He faces charges for unlawful use of a social networking website and failure to notify as a registered sex offender.

Galindo was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail. He has previous convictions for sexual battery and pornography involving juveniles. 

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Homeland Security Investigations, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office and Hammond Police Department assisted with the case. The investigation is ongoing.

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