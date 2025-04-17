80°
Convicted child rapist's wife arrested for allegedly not reporting husband, crimes against nature

1 hour 52 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, April 17 2025 Apr 17, 2025 April 17, 2025 4:40 PM April 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

WALKER - Livingston Parish Deputies arrested the wife of a man convicted of child rape for failure to report his crimes and other sex crimes.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Jessica Tienda, the wife of David Tienda, had knowledge of his abuse toward children and did not report it. David Tienda was sentenced to 40 years of hard labor on April 10 for aggravated rape of three juveniles and one count of pornography involving juveniles.

Deputies later arrested Jessica Tienda for seven counts of crimes against nature and principal to first-degree rape. She already faced charges of failure to report the commission of certain felonies.

