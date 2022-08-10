79°
Latest Weather Blog
Contractor cutting tree shocked by electrical wire; man expected to be okay
ST. AMANT - A contractor cutting limbs was shocked when a branch came in contact with an electrical wire and sent a current through the tree.
St. Amant firefighters said the man was cutting limbs from a home on Drozin Mayers Road in St. Amant on Wednesday afternoon.
Fire Chief James LeBlanc said the man is okay, but is being taken to a hospital for treatment.
Trending News
No other injuries were reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
City leaders aiming to make stricter penalties for stunt drivers
-
Parents say EBR transportation system had a bumpy ride for the first...
-
Water turned off at apartment building, management company unreachable
-
Iberville chlorine leak more dangerous than first thought; parish leaders lambaste plant...
-
Advocates for jailed juveniles protest possible relocation to Angola