Contractor arrested for fraud allegedly lost homeowner hundreds of thousands

GEISMAR - Deputies arrested a man accused of contractor fraud after he allegedly charged a homeowner for hundreds of thousands of dollars in supplies that were never delivered.

Steven Ring, 47, was arrested Monday. He allegedly entered a contract to build a home on Highway 74 in Geismar four years ago—a home that remains incomplete.

Multiple liens were filed on the property for unpaid invoices for building materials such as flooring, appliances and fixtures that were never delivered.

In total, Ring allegedly lost the homeowner $225,000.

Ring was arrested for five counts of contractor misapplication of more than $1,000 and one count of residential contractor fraud over $25,000.

This is the second time Ring has been arrested for contractor fraud. He was previously arrested earlier in 2025 for fraud in Covington.