Contestants announced for 2025 Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off

Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Wednesday, the list of Louisiana chefs selected to compete in the state Seafood Cook-Off was announced!

In June, 12 chefs will compete against each other and the winner will represent Louisiana in the Great American Seafood Cook-Off in August. 

Below is the list of selected chefs:

Karlos Knott, Executive Chef, Cajun Saucer at Bayou Teche Brewery; Arnaudville, LA
Kaleb Scott, Executive Chef, University Club of Baton Rouge; Baton Rouge, LA
Willie Gaspard, Jr., Executive Chef, Cypress Bayou Casino & Hotel; Charenton, LA
Michael Kelley, Executive Chef, Gallagher’s Grill; Covington, LA
Trenton Oliphant, Executive Chef/Owner, Benteaux Cajun-Asian Fusion; Hammond, LA
Jaylen Cherry, Head Chef, The Depeaux; Independence, LA
Alexis Indest, Executive Chef, Whiskey and Vine; Lafayette, LA
Chase Raley, Chef de Cuisine, Parish Restaurant and Bar; Monroe, LA
Farrell Harrison, Executive Chef, Plates Restaurant & Bar; New Orleans, LA
Jared Heider, Chef de Cuisine, Juniors on Harrison; New Orleans, LA
Blake Jackson, Executive Chef/Owner, Heron Seafood/Mae & Co.; Shreveport, LA
Joseph Fontenot, Executive Chef, Creole Bagelry & Café; Slidell, LA

The competition will be held for the first time on the Northshore of Lake Pontchartrain in Slidell at The Harbor Center on Friday, June 27. 

