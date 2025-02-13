58°
Construction ongoing for Livingston Parish roads, Parish President provides update
KILLIAN — Progress is being made in improving roads for Livington Parish residents, officials say.
According to Parish President Randy Delatte, crews have been working on roads in Livingston Parish to increase safe driving conditions.
The full road reconstruction is underway on Perry Ferrin Rd near La. 444. Crews have started rebuilding the foundation of the road for a safer driving surface.
Crews have also begun asphalt patching on Vincent Acres Circle to create a smoother road for drivers.
Delatte advises residents to slow down when driving on this road and to stay alert for workers.
