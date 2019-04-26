Congratulations: Deputy proposes during badge-pinning ceremony

THIBODAUX - A deputy with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office made a recent badge-pinning ceremony one to remember by getting down on one knee and proposing.

Deputy Roberson Thelemaque Sr. proposed to Brianca Taylor after she pinned his badge on at the graduation ceremony this week during the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office Peace Officer Standards and Training gradation in Thibodaux.

"With tears of joy trickling down her face, of course, she said 'yes,'" the department said on social media. "Sheriff Mike Tregre and several fellow officers were on hand to offer congratulations and best wishes to the happy couple."