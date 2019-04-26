62°
Latest Weather Blog
Congratulations: Deputy proposes during badge-pinning ceremony
THIBODAUX - A deputy with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office made a recent badge-pinning ceremony one to remember by getting down on one knee and proposing.
Deputy Roberson Thelemaque Sr. proposed to Brianca Taylor after she pinned his badge on at the graduation ceremony this week during the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office Peace Officer Standards and Training gradation in Thibodaux.
"With tears of joy trickling down her face, of course, she said 'yes,'" the department said on social media. "Sheriff Mike Tregre and several fellow officers were on hand to offer congratulations and best wishes to the happy couple."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Judge to hear retrail motion in murder case following jury pool gltich
-
Congratulations: Deputy proposes during badge-pinning ceremony
-
Some businesses worried by push for higher minimum wage
-
VIDEO: Bumbling burglar scared away by alarm during salon break-in
-
Two killed after devastating tornado hits Ruston
Sports Video
-
Tiger fans pumped for LSU's new athletic director
-
LSU introduces Scott Woodward as university's new athletics director
-
Coach O talks new AD Scott Wooodward, Joe Alleva's exit
-
LSU Gymnastics Prepares for NCAA Championship Final
-
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director