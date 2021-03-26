Conditions are humid heading into the weekend, Next best chance for rain on Sunday

Happy Friday! The muggies are here to stay for the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Expect mostly cloudy skies for your Friday. Some areas are dealing with patchy fog this morning. Any fog that is out there will lift out around 9 am. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 70s and the really sunny spots will be able to reach the low 80s. A few raindrops may fall in the late morning hours and then this evening a shower or two will be possible for areas north of Baton Rouge. Most areas will stay dry. Tonight, the thick cloud cover will keep temperatures warm, near 70 degrees.

The Weekend: The humid conditions will be here all weekend long. Saturday will see a bit more sun and temperatures will be in the 80s for everyone. There may be a few light showers around in the late morning. Sunday will bring a better chance for rain as the next cold front moves through. You can expect scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Next Week: We are moving into that time of year where rain chances are on the board every day. Temperatures in the 70s and 80s in the afternoons will bring a chance for a few showers Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday will be a bit rainier as another cold front moves through. The forecast data now suggests that it will be powerful enough to drop temperatures nearly 20 degrees by Thursday. Stay with us as we track it out! Click here to see the 7-day forecast.