89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Company working on Alex Box Stadium construction shows updates

1 hour 3 minutes 4 seconds ago Thursday, June 20 2024 Jun 20, 2024 June 20, 2024 3:39 PM June 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Arkel Constructors, who work on Alex Box Stadium's upgrades, showed an update to the construction Thursday.

Back in February, LSU's Board of Supervisors approved the relocation of the stadium's bullpens as well as the creation of more field level seats.

Trending News

With this new renovation, the bleachers will expand to the foul line on both sides. The expected completion date is February 1, 2025.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days