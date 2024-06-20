89°
Company working on Alex Box Stadium construction shows updates
BATON ROUGE - Arkel Constructors, who work on Alex Box Stadium's upgrades, showed an update to the construction Thursday.
Back in February, LSU's Board of Supervisors approved the relocation of the stadium's bullpens as well as the creation of more field level seats.
With this new renovation, the bleachers will expand to the foul line on both sides. The expected completion date is February 1, 2025.
