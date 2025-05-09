Company behind Zachary warehouse project meets with residents concerned about flooding, traffic

ZACHARY — Developers of a proposed warehouse in Zachary off U.S. 61 met with residents after they said they were left in the dark about plans for the project.

The Thursday meeting comes after a 2 On Your Side report from last month detailing the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission's rezoning approval for the site, even as neighbors along Barnett Road expressed their concerns.

Now, the developers, Ambrose, presented updates to those same residents in hopes of appeasing their worries about flooding and traffic. Ambrose says that freight traffic from the warehouse would only use the major highway nearby and that emergency officials will be the only ones involved in the project with access from Barnett Road.

The site plan also features three large ponds and vegetation that they believe will prevent flooding.

This proposal goes before the Metro Council later this month and Councilman Brandon Noel plans to defer the item until June 18 to give the community more time to discuss.