Companion Animal Alliance urging potential foster parents to adopt dozens of animals by Wednesday

BATON ROUGE – Animal shelters across Louisiana are facing critical overcrowding, with "kitten and puppy season" in full swing. Shelters like Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge are at capacity and pleading for community support.

"We are constantly getting more animals in every single hour, and so any animal out the front door is a good thing," Jen Hollas with CAA said.

The Baton Rouge shelter currently houses approximately 270 dogs and over 200 cats, well beyond its comfortable capacity. Hollas stated their immediate goal is to find foster homes for 70 dogs by Wednesday.

"We're really looking for our community members to step up and come take some animals for at least two weeks," Hollas said.

The fostering process is designed to be easy, with CAA providing foster parents with necessary supplies and food.

Beyond fostering, shelters are also hoping to find "forever homes" for these animals. For those unable to foster or adopt, Hollas emphasizes the ongoing need for volunteers to assist with daily operations.

"Fosters and adopters are great, but if you're not able to foster or adopt or bring an animal into your home, we are always in need of volunteers," Hollas said.