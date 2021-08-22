Community mourns beloved teacher who was shot and killed

PORT ALLEN- Residents in West Baton Rouge Parish are mourning the loss of a beloved teacher after she was killed in a shooting Friday.

Monday, hundreds of people showed up to Holy Family School where Emiley Thibodeaux worked to pay their respects. Thibodeaux, 23, was killed when, investigators said, her husband, Ivy "Trey" Thibodeaux was cleaning a gun and it went off. The bullet hit his wife, and she died.

Ivy Thibodeaux is a reserve police officer for the Addis Police Department.

At the school, people from around West Baton Rouge Parish dropped off flowers and signs to show their support.

"She touched the lives of many children at the school," Brandi Daigle said. "She was always so sweet, always had a smile on her face."

At least one of Daigle's children had Thibodeaux as a teacher. Daigle and other parents like Regine Rizzutto struggled with the right words to tell their children that they would never get to see their teacher again.

"I said, 'sweet pea, there was a bad accident, and you're teacher isn't going to be with us anymore,'" Rizzutto recalls telling her daughter. "God had another plan for her."

State Police are currently investigating the shooting. So far, the Addis Reserve Officer has not been charged.

Grief counselors will be at the school when students return from Mardi Gras break.

"It's particularly tough for the families," Father David Allen said. "Tragedies like this have no sense to them. They are devastating, rip out the heart, and confuse the mind."