Community hosts balloon release for 4-year-old who drowned in pool

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Dendy family hosted a balloon release memorial Wednesday for their son Justin, who died in an accidental drowning on Oct. 26.

Justin Dendy, 4, was found unresponsive in his neighbor's pool after his parents reported him missing to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. His death was reported to be a "tragic accident," Sheriff Jason Ard said.

Friends and family gathered at the Live Oak Sports Complex Wednesday to release balloon's in Justin's memory.