Community Coffee distribution center coming to West Baton Rouge, parish president says

PORT ALLEN - A Community Coffee manufacturing and distribution facility is coming to a space in West Baton Rouge Parish that was previously rumored to be a potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

Parish President Jason Manola said during the July 23 parish council meeting that the Louisiana coffee roaster submitted an application to the parish's Planning and Zoning Commission to ensure a warehouse along Commercial Drive, the building that housed the former Conn's Home Plus Distribution Center, was zoned for commercial use.

Manola said Community Coffee will manufacture, store and distribute coffee products from the site.

A parish spokeswoman said that while the space is already properly zoned and does not require local approval processes, Manola mentioned it during the meeting to dispel rumors that an ICE facility was coming to West Baton Rouge Parish.