Comeback falls short as #25 LSU falls to Ole Miss for first time since 2013

After trailing by as many as 24 in the first half, #25 LSU rallied back against Ole Miss and got within two points but eventually fell 76-72. The loss is the Tigers' fifth in their last six games.

LSU was led by Darius Days with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Justice Williams and Eric Gaines each led with three assists. Gaines also led the team with four steals.

Daeshun Ruffin led Ole Miss with 19 points, while Luis Rodriguez finished with 15 points.