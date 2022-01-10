College Football Playoff expansion put on hold

College football leaders have not acted to expand the college football postseason, putting playoff expansion on hold and ensuring the current four-team structure will stay intact through the current contract that runs until 2026.

The Playoff Management Committee did not approve the 12-team proposal that was in front of them since June, a plan that could have been put in place for the 2024 season.

“We have entrenched issues that are no closer to be resolved” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby told the Associated Press on Monday.