90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Colleagues share pictures of man injured in shooting Wednesday afternoon

2 hours 11 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, May 15 2025 May 15, 2025 May 15, 2025 12:41 PM May 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A volunteer pouring concrete for a new house on North 24th Street Wednesday afternoon was shot during an attempted daytime robbery, witnesses said. 

Colleagues shared with WBRZ Thursday several pictures of the man, Robby, who was critically injured in the shooting, which happened 3 p.m. near the intersection of North 24th and Laurel streets.

Robby was taken to the hospital in critical condition and another was in stable condition, emergency officials said. 

According to witnesses at the scene, three men were pouring concrete at a new home when another group of men walked up to them with their weapons drawn and said "you know what time it is." 

The group of men then told them to empty their pockets and hand over their money. The victim said they didn't have any and this is when the group opened fire, hitting two of the workers, witnesses said. The suspected shooters then took off running. 

At least two different types of guns were fired and sounded like fast and frequent firecrackers, a witness added. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days