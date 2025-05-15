Colleagues share pictures of man injured in shooting Wednesday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - A volunteer pouring concrete for a new house on North 24th Street Wednesday afternoon was shot during an attempted daytime robbery, witnesses said.

Colleagues shared with WBRZ Thursday several pictures of the man, Robby, who was critically injured in the shooting, which happened 3 p.m. near the intersection of North 24th and Laurel streets.

Robby was taken to the hospital in critical condition and another was in stable condition, emergency officials said.

According to witnesses at the scene, three men were pouring concrete at a new home when another group of men walked up to them with their weapons drawn and said "you know what time it is."

The group of men then told them to empty their pockets and hand over their money. The victim said they didn't have any and this is when the group opened fire, hitting two of the workers, witnesses said. The suspected shooters then took off running.

At least two different types of guns were fired and sounded like fast and frequent firecrackers, a witness added.