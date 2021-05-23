Coastal flooding continues for some, dry into next week

Today and Tonight: Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the East 5 - 15 mph, with gusts near 20 mph. Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the lower to mid 60s. Winds will be light out of the southeast around 5 mph.



Looking Ahead: High pressure to the east will continue to build westward. This is what will shield the rest of the rainfall back to our west over Texas. Our main focus going forward will be the remaining high creeks and rivers, as well as minor flooding on Lake Maurepas. Once the winds begin to slack off by early next week, water levels are expected to slowly come down. A Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect until Sunday evening for locations surrounding the tidal lakes, especially east facing shores.





Latest River Levels Updated Sunday AM:





Latest Creek Levels Updated Sunday AM:





For more information on the impacts you could expect near these locations, CLICK HERE and then click on the river gauge site of interest.



The Tropics:

Tropical Storm Ana continues to track northeast of Bermuda and is expected to become a tropical depression by Monday morning.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton