Coast Guard searching Gulf for Louisiana man who vanished from cruise ship
NEW ORLEANS - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the Gulf of Mexico for a man believed to have gone overboard from a cruise ship off the coast of Louisiana.
WWL-TV reports the missing Tyler Barnett of Houma was last seen by his family Sunday night, shortly before midnight. The Carnival Glory cruise ship had departed from New Orleans earlier that same day.
“After the crew of the cruise ship could not locate him aboard the vessel, the Coast Guard launched an H144 aircraft from Mobile, Alabama and a C130 aircraft from St Petersburg, FL and searched for the unaccounted for the missing passenger,” a Coast Guard spokesperson said.
Barnett's family told WWL-TV that his passenger card was swiped at the onboard casino around 12:15 a.m. and then again at his room at 12:27 a.m., though his bed appeared to be untouched.
Cruise staff began searching the vessel around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning, and the Coast Guard was called in around 1 p.m. that same day.
