Coast Guard finds body of missing man near Panama City
NEW ORLEANS - The U.S. Coast Guard has found the body of a man who they'd been searching for since Sunday.
The man, Te-Andre Brown, had been declared missing in the waters of Saint Andrews Bay near Panama City, Florida.
A deceased person matching his description was found Monday morning near Brown's last known location.
The man's identity was later confirmed.
