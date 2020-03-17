67°
Coast Guard finds body of missing man near Panama City

By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - The U.S. Coast Guard has found the body of a man who they'd been searching for since Sunday.

The man, Te-Andre Brown, had been declared missing in the waters of Saint Andrews Bay near Panama City, Florida.

A deceased person matching his description was found Monday morning near Brown's last known location.

The man's identity was later confirmed. 

