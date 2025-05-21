Clinton man struck, killed while standing in front of truck during early morning crash

CLINTON — A 62-year-old Clinton man was killed after an early Wednesday morning crash on La. 63 in East Feliciana Parish.

Gregory Chenevert was standing in front of a stalled truck in the eastbound lane of La. 63 just past a curve near La. 67 when the truck was hit by another truck driving east. The truck Chenevert was standing in front of then struck and killed him, Louisiana State Police said.

Troopers added that Chenevert did not have hazard lights on when the other truck hit him.

The driver of the truck that struck Chenevert was uninjured, troopers said. Impairment is not suspected, but state police did collect toxicology samples.

"(The) investigation is still ongoing, but for now, nothing is pending," an LSP spokesman said when asked about whether the driver faces charges.