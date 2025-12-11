Clinton man killed in crash Wednesday evening

SLAUGHTER - A man from Clinton was killed in a crash along La. Highway 67 on Wednesday evening.

State Police said 34-year-old Edwin Harrell was driving along La. 67 near La. 412 when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a cargo truck head-on.

LSP said Harrell was thrown from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in the cargo truck were taken to a hospital.

Troopers said impairment is unknown and toxicology is pending.