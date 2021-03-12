76°
Click here for the winning numbers in tonight's Mega Million drawing

2 years 4 months 4 weeks ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 October 12, 2018 10:09 PM October 12, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

UPDATE: The Winning numbers for tonights Mega Millions drawing can be found below.

4, 24, 46, 61, 70 and the Mega Ball is 7.

*****

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A lucky player could soon overcome remarkably bad odds to win the nation's ninth-largest lottery jackpot.

Numbers will be drawn Friday night for a chance at the estimated $548 million Mega Millions prize. The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

It only costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of instant wealth aren't good. The chance of matching all six numbers and winning the jackpot is one in 302.5 million.

The $548 million jackpot refers to the annuity option, paid out over 29 years. Most winners opt for cash, which for Friday night's drawing would be an estimated $309 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

