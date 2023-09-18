Clean-up crew finds stolen gun near Highland Road and Lee Drive, claims it had blood on it

BATON ROUGE - Sunday evening, Jennifer Richardson and her group Keep Tiger Town Beautiful found a discarded handgun with blood on it in the woods behind the CVS at the corner of Highland Road and Lee Drive.

Richardson believes the gun is being used by a man who is living in the woods a few feet away. Whether that is the case, the Baton Rouge Police Department says the gun was listed as stolen when they ran the serial number.

"We called the police. The police came out and picked the gun out. They did find out that it was a stolen gun," Richardson said.

This is the third gun the group has found. In fact, they've come across quite a few unexpected objects during their littler cleanups

"The first thing we found was a pink hand gun. It was loaded. We found that on Bluebonnet near Burbank. Then we found a machine gun on Bluebonnet on top of the interstate, and then we found this gun here. We found a dead body. We found a bag of ammunition—a big bag of ammunition."

Their cleanups often center around places where homeless people gather. This week—it will be a year since the Metro Council enacted an ordinance that bans people from camping on public property.

In her experience, Richardson says she hasn't seen the ordinance being enforced.

"We're finding this more and more and that's why I think it's so important too that we have to have some kind of enforcement that people cannot camp on public or private property."

The gun is being tested to determine whether it has been used in any crimes.