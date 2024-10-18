Clean-up after 15 train cars derailed in Donaldsonville will be 'several-day' process

DONALDSONVILLE - A train derailed at a major intersection in Donaldsonville Friday morning, and officials say the clean-up process will take several days.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the derailment happened at the intersection of LA-70 and LA-3089. Officials went on to say there were no injuries and no hazardous materials to be concerned about.

It was not immediately clear what led to the derailment. Though the crash happened near the campus of Donaldsonville Primary School, officials told WBRZ there was no immediate danger to the school and that campus would resume normal operations for the day.

The roadway was closed at LA-3089 and LA-70 while crews worked to address the derailment. It was not clear how long that closure would last.

Deputies with the APSO said the situation would take several days to clean up, but iterated that the area was safe and there was no immediate threat to the community.