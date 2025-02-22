49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

City-parish officials postpone black history month event due to weather

4 hours 11 minutes 33 seconds ago Saturday, February 22 2025 Feb 22, 2025 February 22, 2025 4:57 PM February 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

BATON ROUGE — The office of Mayor-President Sid Edwards has postponed the Black History Music Celebration out of precaution for the weather.

The festival was one of two scheduled events this weekend to honor and celebrate African American culture. 

Officials said they will reveal the new date in the next few days.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days