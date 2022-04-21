City-Parish launches new dashboard and hotline for drainage project information

BATON ROUGE - Since June of 2021, the City-Parish has been working diligently to remove debris and blockages from storm drains and other waterways such as Bayou Manchac.

“Water management is part of the fabric of everything we do in East Baton Rouge Parish. We’re constantly working to improve drainage and reduce flood potential for homes like many of these you see right here and businesses," said Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome.

Using a $40 million grant from the American Rescue Plan, the City-Parish has been able to clean out 12 million pounds of debris from drain pipes and storm drains, and 20 thousand cubic yards of debris from Bayou Manchac.

Now, they've made it even easier for residents to view the work they're doing through an online portal. The City-Parish has also established a hotline for questions, comments or concerns.

“You can call that to get updates on the ARP projects, and the team on the other end of that hotline will explain what the project is, what the status of the project is and address any issues or concerns you might have," said Kelvin Hill.

The number to the hotline is 225-588-5678.