City-Parish honoring veterans with 'Hearts for Heroes' display Feb. 12

BATON ROUGE - The Mayor's office announced Tuesday that they will be honoring veterans with their "Hearts for Heroes" display on Feb. 12.

A ceremony will be held at Rhorer Plaza on Feb. 12 at 9 a.m. Residents can participate in this tribute by submitting their veterans' names and branches of service to mayorsveteranaffairs@brla.gov.

Each veteran's name and branch of service will be written on individual red hearts placed in the ground of the plaza, creating a visual representation of our community's respect and appreciation for those who have served our nation.