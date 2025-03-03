57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
City officials will be updating traffic signals throughout this week

1 hour 36 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, March 03 2025 Mar 3, 2025 March 03, 2025 8:16 AM March 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - City officials will be updating traffic signals throughout the parish this week, which may cause delays for your morning commutes. 

Officials said mechanics will be working on multiple signals' firmware at a time and the updates should take no longer than ten minutes for each. 

The lights will be in flash mode while the teams are at work. 

There was no set schedule for which signals would be worked on on which days, but city officials said it would affect the lights that malfunctioned Friday afternoon.

Keep possible delays in mind as you plan your morning commutes this week. 

