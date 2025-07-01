81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
City of St. George moves city hall to Proverbs Avenue

Tuesday, July 01 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. GEORGE - As of Tuesday, St. George moved their city hall to a building on Proverbs Avenue, officials said.

The city's offices moved from the St. George Fire Department building on Airline Highway to 11207 Proverbs Avenue. All municipal services that took place at the fire department will move there, but meetings are continuing at the fire station during the remodel.

Their hours remains 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. More information is available here.

