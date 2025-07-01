81°
Latest Weather Blog
City of St. George moves city hall to Proverbs Avenue
ST. GEORGE - As of Tuesday, St. George moved their city hall to a building on Proverbs Avenue, officials said.
The city's offices moved from the St. George Fire Department building on Airline Highway to 11207 Proverbs Avenue. All municipal services that took place at the fire department will move there, but meetings are continuing at the fire station during the remodel.
Trending News
Their hours remains 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. More information is available here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teen pleads guilty to multiple counts of attempted murder in 2023 College...
-
Covington man accused of trying to meet up with who he believed...
-
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier ranked top SEC QB in College Football 26...
-
Tuesday's Health Report: How to remain healthy, stress-free on vacation
-
Baton Rouge-based Investar Bank triples presence in Texas with First National Bank...