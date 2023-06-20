93°
City of Gonzales put under boil advisory due to loss of water pressure
GONZALES - A boil advisory has been issued for the city of Gonzales in Ascension Parish.
According to the city, the advisory comes due to an issue with water pressure. The advisory was said to be a precaution.
Officials anticipate water quality test results from the Louisiana Department of Health within the next 48 hours. This article will be updated when the advisory is lifted.
