City of Gonzales put under boil advisory due to loss of water pressure

2 hours 41 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, June 20 2023 Jun 20, 2023 June 20, 2023 10:50 AM June 20, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

GONZALES - A boil advisory has been issued for the city of Gonzales in Ascension Parish. 

According to the city, the advisory comes due to an issue with water pressure. The advisory was said to be a precaution. 

Officials anticipate water quality test results from the Louisiana Department of Health within the next 48 hours. This article will be updated when the advisory is lifted. 

