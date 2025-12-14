34°
Christmas Alive brings live Nativity, holiday cheer to Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - Livingston Parish's Students Against Destructive Decisions hosted its Christmas Alive event on Sunday at the Denham Springs Train Station Park.
Guests were invited to enjoy an evening of holiday magic, including a live nativity, crafts and an animal petting area.
Attendees also decided the winners of the Livingston Parish SADD's annual Elementary Christmas Art Contest.
