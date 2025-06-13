Chris Stanfield wins the inaugural Tony Gwynn Trophy for community service

OMAHA, Neb. - On Friday, LSU baseball's Chris Stanfield was honored with the Tony Gwynn Award for his community service.

The award is intended to honor college baseball players that carry themselves with integrity and are a great representative of their program while also giving back and being an active member of the community.

Since Stanfield's arrival at LSU, he launched the "Be the 1" campaign where he donates $100 to the Miracle League in Baton Rouge for every game that he has an extra base hit or stolen base.