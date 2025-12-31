Two-year-old girl dead after being shot in head, BRPD chief confirms

BATON ROUGE - A two-year-old was killed in a shooting after being brought to the Baton Rouge District 4 headquarters before being taken to the hospital, police officials said.

The shooting happened on Harding Boulevard and the female child was driven to the police station for help.

Morse told WBRZ that a woman thought she saw a relative's stolen car and attempted to follow the suspect when the suspect got out and shot at her vehicle, striking her two-year-old child in the head. The call came in around 2:45 p.m.

Emergency officials took the child to the hospital in critical condition, but she died as a result of her injuries.

Police are searching for a suspect in a stolen vehicle.