Child found, suspect arrested following overnight AMBER Alert

Terry Doehling, 43, is charged with child desertion and motor vehicle theft

UPDATE - 3:07 a.m.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office says 9-month-old Liam Allen was found safely in New Orleans still inside the stolen vehicle. He'll be taken to the hospital and reunited with his parents.

The suspect, now identified as 43-year-old Terry Doehling of Lafayette, was booked New Orleans on charges of child desertion and motor vehicle theft. He'll be transferred to Iberia Parish at a later date.

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IBERIA PARISH - A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued for 9-month-old, Liam Allen.

The child was asleep in the back of a vehicle at the Calvary Pentecostal Church located at 12310 East Highway 90 in Jeanerette.

According to the alert issued by Louisiana State Police, the vehicle that needs to be located is a 2002 4-door white Nissan Altima with Louisiana license plate 191CFG.



The incident happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday night. The vehicle was last seen traveling towards St. Mary Parish.



When an AMBER Alert is issued a child is believed to be in imminent danger.

The suspect is described as a slender white male with a receding hairline with a ponytail, last seen wearing white shorts and Nike tennis shoes.



Tips on where the child and offender can be located can be reported to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711 or by calling 911.