Child died in hospital after being found in freezing water on Christmas Eve

CENTRAL - A four-year-old who got lost during a hiking trip with his father Saturday ended up in freezing-cold water and died Christmas Day.

Four-year-old Matias Stricker Abreu was found in a body of water along Frenchtown Road in Central shortly after 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The report came after the child had been missing for about an hour. Shortly after, Central police, the Central Fire Department, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, St George Fire Department and other first responders surrounded the premises of the Frenchtown Conservation Area and began looking for the boy.

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said the boy wandered away from his father and went missing for nearly 40 minutes before he was found by first responders.

"He walked away from him on the trails, lost contact with him and couldn't find him."

A firefighter located the child in the water before jumping in to save him.

"We don't know if he fell in or jumped in."

The investigation is being turned over to the sheriff's office.

Abreu's cause and manner of death are still undetermined pending an autopsy.

This is a developing story.